Controversy Erupts Over Tribal Deaths in Odisha

BJD president Naveen Patnaik blamed the Odisha government for two tribal women's deaths after consuming mango kernel gruel, alleging food scarcity. The BJP government argued food poisoning caused the deaths, not the absence of rice, and claimed the tribal diet includes mango kernels. The debate continues amid political conflict.

Odisha's political landscape is embroiled in controversy following the deaths of two tribal women who reportedly consumed mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district. BJD president Naveen Patnaik has pointed fingers at the state government, alleging that the deaths were caused by a lack of food provisions, forcing the women to rely on the gruel.

Patnaik criticised the current administration for discontinuing the rice supply for the tribal community, which he claims led to the tragic deaths and hospitalisation of others. The former chief minister extolled the efforts made during his tenure to ensure food security through the state's own schemes.

However, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra refuted the allegations, attributing the deaths to food poisoning rather than rice scarcity. The minister suggested that consuming mango kernel gruel is part of tribal dietary customs, and the problem arose from the gruel being stale. As the debate intensifies, the truth remains contested.

