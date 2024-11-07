Left Menu

Independent MP Pappu Yadav Faces Threat from Bishnoi Gang

Bihar Independent MP Pappu Yadav allegedly received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His aide filed a police complaint after receiving threatening messages, prompting an investigation. No official comment has been made by the police yet.

Independent MP from Bihar, Pappu Yadav, is reported to have received death threats allegedly linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The alarming messages, according to a complaint filed by Yadav's personal assistant, were sent to his mobile phone early on Thursday morning.

An investigation has been initiated, although the New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police has yet to issue a statement.

