Historic Sites Face Risk Amid Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon

In recent developments, an Israeli airstrike has demolished an Ottoman-era building near the UNESCO-listed Baalbek temples, one of Lebanon's most prized archaeological treasures. The attack, part of an extensive wave of Israeli strikes, resulted in 40 fatalities in and around the city.

Residents of Baalbek, located in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, have been advised to evacuate amidst rising tensions. The city, home to significant Greco-Roman and Phoenician archaeological sites, has been repeatedly targeted due to alleged Hezbollah activities.

Governor Bachir Khodr expressed concern over the damage to the historic Manshiyeh neighborhood, highlighting its cultural significance. Although the Baalbek International Festival officials assure that the temple complex remains undamaged, expert assessments are required to confirm the safety of the sites.

