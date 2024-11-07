Faridabad Threat Arrest: A Bizarre Love Story

In a dramatic turn of events, Faridabad police have detained Ankit Paswan, who threatened to bomb a local hospital in an attempt to impress his fiancée, according to police reports. The incident occurred four days ago, shaking the city's Sector 8 area.

According to Aman Yadav, ACP (Crime), officers received information about a threat hanging over a private hospital. Following this, a coordinated effort involving various branch in-charges led to Paswan's arrest in Patna.

Despite being motivated by the tragic death of his fiancée's mother in a different hospital, Paswan's methods have led to serious legal consequences. Currently, authorities are questioning him and have plans to retrieve his mobile phone and SIM card used for the threat.

