Faridabad Threat Arrest: A Bizarre Love Story
Faridabad police arrested Ankit Paswan for threatening to bomb a hospital to impress his fiancée. Paswan, from Patna, made the threat out of anger over his fiancée's mother's death in another hospital. Police have detained him and are recovering key evidence used in the crime.
In a dramatic turn of events, Faridabad police have detained Ankit Paswan, who threatened to bomb a local hospital in an attempt to impress his fiancée, according to police reports. The incident occurred four days ago, shaking the city's Sector 8 area.
According to Aman Yadav, ACP (Crime), officers received information about a threat hanging over a private hospital. Following this, a coordinated effort involving various branch in-charges led to Paswan's arrest in Patna.
Despite being motivated by the tragic death of his fiancée's mother in a different hospital, Paswan's methods have led to serious legal consequences. Currently, authorities are questioning him and have plans to retrieve his mobile phone and SIM card used for the threat.
