Left Menu

Faridabad Threat Arrest: A Bizarre Love Story

Faridabad police arrested Ankit Paswan for threatening to bomb a hospital to impress his fiancée. Paswan, from Patna, made the threat out of anger over his fiancée's mother's death in another hospital. Police have detained him and are recovering key evidence used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:11 IST
Faridabad Threat Arrest: A Bizarre Love Story
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Faridabad police have detained Ankit Paswan, who threatened to bomb a local hospital in an attempt to impress his fiancée, according to police reports. The incident occurred four days ago, shaking the city's Sector 8 area.

According to Aman Yadav, ACP (Crime), officers received information about a threat hanging over a private hospital. Following this, a coordinated effort involving various branch in-charges led to Paswan's arrest in Patna.

Despite being motivated by the tragic death of his fiancée's mother in a different hospital, Paswan's methods have led to serious legal consequences. Currently, authorities are questioning him and have plans to retrieve his mobile phone and SIM card used for the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024