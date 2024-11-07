Tragic Disappearance of Village Defence Guards in Kashmir
Two Village Defence Guards from Jammu and Kashmir have gone missing, with suspicions of abduction and execution by terrorists. A joint search operation is ongoing. The Kashmir Tigers, linked to JeM, claim responsibility, escalating fears and tensions in the region.
Amid escalating tensions in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) are reportedly missing, feared abducted and killed by terrorists. Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar ventured into Munzla Dhar forest for cattle grazing but did not return, sparking a joint search operation by police and the Army in difficult terrain.
Kumar's brother, Prithvi, expressed deep concern over the disappearance, especially given their father Amar Chand's recent passing last week. The distressing news has further shocked the family, intensifying the sense of urgency to locate the missing men.
Complicating the situation, the Kashmir Tigers, an armed group associated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has claimed responsibility for the alleged killings. They released purported images of the VDGs blindfolded, adding a chilling dimension to the search efforts.
