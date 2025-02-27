Left Menu

Swift Justice: Robbery Foiled in Kishtwar

Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery of Rs 19.51 lakh from a bank in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. Police have recovered Rs 14 lakh of the stolen money. The arrest and recovery were part of a swift investigation by local law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:33 IST
In a swift crackdown, police in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, have arrested two men accused of robbing Rs 19.51 lakh from a local bank. The arrests were announced by Senior Superintendent of Police Javaid Iqbal Mir on Thursday.

The case first came to light on February 3, after the manager of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Dachhan reported the theft. Authorities quickly registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

A special investigation team expertly unraveled the case, leading to the arrest of Mohd Yasin of Sounder and Bilal Ahmed of Lidhri, Dachhan. Rs 14 lakh were recovered based on their disclosure. Further efforts are underway to locate the remaining funds, despite attempts by the suspects to destroy evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

