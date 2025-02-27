Swift Justice: Robbery Foiled in Kishtwar

In a swift crackdown, police in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, have arrested two men accused of robbing Rs 19.51 lakh from a local bank. The arrests were announced by Senior Superintendent of Police Javaid Iqbal Mir on Thursday.

The case first came to light on February 3, after the manager of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Dachhan reported the theft. Authorities quickly registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

A special investigation team expertly unraveled the case, leading to the arrest of Mohd Yasin of Sounder and Bilal Ahmed of Lidhri, Dachhan. Rs 14 lakh were recovered based on their disclosure. Further efforts are underway to locate the remaining funds, despite attempts by the suspects to destroy evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)