Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Ensures Direct Financing for Panchayats

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced the deposit of Rs 750 crore from the Fifteenth Finance Commission into panchayat accounts. He pledged that the funds would be used exclusively for local needs, reversing previous fund diversion practices by the YSRCP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:40 IST
Pawan Kalyan Ensures Direct Financing for Panchayats
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced on Thursday that Rs 750 crore from the Fifteenth Finance Commission will soon be deposited into panchayat accounts. The Deputy Chief Minister, who also serves as the Panchayat Minister, promised not to divert these funds for other purposes, reaffirming the NDA government's commitment to local governance.

Kalyan made the announcement during a meeting with panchayat representatives, stating that the funds would be used exclusively for the needs of the specific panchayats. 'We will ensure that a particular panchayat's funds will be spent only in that place,' he assured in an official release.

Addressing financial mismanagement by the previous administration, Kalyan, also Janasena chief, accused the YSRCP government of diverting Rs 8,629 crore from 12,900 panchayats. He expressed plans to work with the Finance Department to potentially recover those funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024