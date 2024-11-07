Left Menu

Clash in Baramulla: Security Forces Engage Terrorists

An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla's Panipora Sopore area. The anti-terrorist operation was initiated based on specific intel. During the search, gunfire was exchanged, and further details are pending.

  • Country:
  • India

A clash has erupted in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces engage with terrorists, police confirmed on Thursday.

Authorities acted swiftly on specific intelligence regarding terrorist presence in the Panipora Sopore region. A collaborative operation involving police and security forces was launched, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The Kashmir Zone Police communicated via X that additional details on the ongoing operation are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

