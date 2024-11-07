Clash in Baramulla: Security Forces Engage Terrorists
An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla's Panipora Sopore area. The anti-terrorist operation was initiated based on specific intel. During the search, gunfire was exchanged, and further details are pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A clash has erupted in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces engage with terrorists, police confirmed on Thursday.
Authorities acted swiftly on specific intelligence regarding terrorist presence in the Panipora Sopore region. A collaborative operation involving police and security forces was launched, leading to an exchange of gunfire.
The Kashmir Zone Police communicated via X that additional details on the ongoing operation are still awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Police Encounter in Amritsar Unveils Inter-Gang Rivalry and Smuggling
Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: A Thrilling ISL Encounter Looms
Rahul Gandhi's Barber Encounter: A Tale of Struggles Amidst Inflation
Jaishankar Calls Mumbai Global Anti-Terrorism Symbol
'It' Cast's Unexplained Encounter: Finn Wolfhard's On-Set Mystery