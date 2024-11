Tensions Rise as Jaishankar Confronts Canada's Actions Over Temple Incident

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australia's Penny Wong delved into pressing geopolitical issues and India's security concerns, amid ongoing diplomatic tensions. A notable incident involved Canada allegedly blocking an Australian media outlet after it broadcasted a joint press conference with the ministers.

Jaishankar's five-day visit to Australia included discussions on the Brampton temple incident, which saw protestors clashing in Canada, and alleged patterns of baseless accusations by Ottawa. Despite addressing broader security concerns with Wong, it remains unclear if the Canada row was directly discussed during their talks.

Jaishankar's itinerary featured meetings with Australian leaders, business figures, and the diaspora. He highlighted the importance of talent mobility and acknowledged shifting global supply chains, amidst discussions at the Lowy Institute and interacting with diverse community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)