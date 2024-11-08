First Nazi Salute Conviction Sparks Controversy in Australia

Jacob Hersant, identified as a self-described Nazi, became the first person in Australia to receive a prison sentence for performing a banned salute, following a decision by a magistrate on Friday. Hersant, 25, will spend one month in jail for his action, which has been criminalized across the country since the incident.

This landmark case in Victoria state stems from Hersant's conviction in the Melbourne Magistrates Court last month for performing the Nazi salute outside the Victoria County Court on October 27, 2023, in front of news cameras. His action followed close on the heels of a conviction for causing violent disorder. The state parliament had only days prior prohibited the Nazi salute.

Magistrate Brett Sonnet determined that a prison sentence was fitting, noting that Hersant had exploited the media to spread extremist views. Despite arguments from his lawyer, Tim Smartt, who claimed jail time was inappropriate for a non-violent act and planned to appeal, Sonnet maintained his stance against the dissemination of Nazi ideology. Hersant, a member of a far-right organization, had argued that his expressions were protected under political communication freedoms.

