Left Menu

First Nazi Salute Conviction Sparks Controversy in Australia

Jacob Hersant became the first person in Australia, and specifically in Victoria state, to be sentenced to prison for performing the outlawed Nazi salute. Convicted last month, he has been sentenced to one month in prison, sparking a debate about freedom of political communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 08-11-2024 07:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 07:17 IST
First Nazi Salute Conviction Sparks Controversy in Australia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jacob Hersant, identified as a self-described Nazi, became the first person in Australia to receive a prison sentence for performing a banned salute, following a decision by a magistrate on Friday. Hersant, 25, will spend one month in jail for his action, which has been criminalized across the country since the incident.

This landmark case in Victoria state stems from Hersant's conviction in the Melbourne Magistrates Court last month for performing the Nazi salute outside the Victoria County Court on October 27, 2023, in front of news cameras. His action followed close on the heels of a conviction for causing violent disorder. The state parliament had only days prior prohibited the Nazi salute.

Magistrate Brett Sonnet determined that a prison sentence was fitting, noting that Hersant had exploited the media to spread extremist views. Despite arguments from his lawyer, Tim Smartt, who claimed jail time was inappropriate for a non-violent act and planned to appeal, Sonnet maintained his stance against the dissemination of Nazi ideology. Hersant, a member of a far-right organization, had argued that his expressions were protected under political communication freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024