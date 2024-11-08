Arunachal CM Urges Police to End Bandh Culture, Strengthens Force

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged police personnel to enforce existing laws to put an end to the state's bandh culture, emphasizing its detrimental impact on society. Speaking at the 52nd Raising Day of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP), Khandu reaffirmed his government's zero-tolerance stance on such practices.

The chief minister detailed the administration's significant investments in fortifying the police force over the past nine years, including the provision of 1,678 vehicles and setting up a National Disaster Response Force battalion. Additionally, efforts to combat drug abuse and the establishment of new anti-corruption measures were highlighted.

Khandu also announced plans for police career enhancements and reiterated the state's commitment to maintaining law and order while curbing corruption. Home Minister Mama Natung and DGP Anand Mohan also contributed, discussing the police's determined efforts against drug-related crimes and forthcoming initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)