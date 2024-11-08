Left Menu

Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's Citizenship Pathway for Undocumented Immigrants

A federal judge has overturned a Biden administration policy designed to ease immigration pathways for undocumented spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens. The policy allowed applicants to apply for a green card without leaving the U.S. and provided temporary deportation relief for about 500,000 immigrants before being halted by the court.

US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has nullified a Biden administration policy aimed at providing a streamlined pathway to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens, highlighting ongoing legal battles over immigration policy.

The judicial decision comes after the short-lived initiative, known as “Keeping Families Together,” was halted following a legal challenge by Texas and other Republican-led states. They argued that the Biden administration had bypassed legislative procedures, citing potential state costs and increased migration concerns.

With the recent election victory of Donald Trump, who ran on a platform of strict immigration enforcement, immigrant families face an uncertain future amid fears of intensified deportation efforts under his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

