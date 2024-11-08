Left Menu

Cyber Strikes Amid North Korea's Military Foray into Russia

Pro-Russia hacking groups targeted South Korean sites following North Korea's troop deployment to Russia to support its war against Ukraine. Seoul's presidential office reported minor outages from denial-of-service attacks, promising enhanced cybersecurity measures. The alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow has drawn international condemnation.

Pro-Russia hacking groups have launched cyberattacks on South Korea after the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia in support of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to Seoul's presidential office.

An emergency intra-agency meeting was convened in response to the detection of denial-of-service attacks affecting multiple government and private websites. Despite some experiencing temporary outages, no severe damage was reported. The South Korean government announced plans to bolster its cybersecurity measures to tackle such threats.

The Seoul office's statement noted the increased frequency of cyberattacks correlating with North Korea's involvement in the Ukraine war, with more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers reportedly stationed in Russia. This new military alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow has been widely condemned by South Korea, the U.S., and Western allies, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighting the broader global instability it introduces.

