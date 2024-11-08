Philippines Asserts Maritime Rights: Legal Battle in South China Sea

In a notable political move, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed two pivotal laws on Friday, reaffirming the nation's maritime territories and resource rights. This action directly challenges Beijing's extensive territorial claims in the contentious South China Sea.

China's response was swift and severe, with its Foreign Ministry summoning the Philippine ambassador to express a "stern protest." The ministry condemned the legislation as an attempt to "solidify the illegal ruling of the South China Sea arbitration case through domestic legislation."

The laws, known as the Philippine Maritime Zones act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes act, intensify the dispute that has already seen increased confrontations between Chinese and Philippine forces. The legislation stipulates severe penalties for violations and further solidifies Manila's stance against China's territorial assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)