From Legacy to Leadership: The Journey of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, renowned for his distinguished career and legacy, retired as India's 50th CJI. On his last working day, he expressed profound fulfillment from serving the country. Having followed in his father's footsteps, he has left a lasting impact on the Indian judiciary with reforms and exemplary conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:10 IST
Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, the 50th head of the Indian judiciary, marked his last working day with a deep sense of fulfillment, having dedicated his career to serving the country and its people.

Justice Chandrachud, who stepped into the role on November 9, 2022, followed in the illustrious footsteps of his father, Y V Chandrachud, leaving behind a legacy of reforms and judicial excellence.

His tenure was commemorated by rich tributes from his peers and legal community, recognizing his contributions to justice and equality, further solidifying his impact on India's judicial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

