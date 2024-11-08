Left Menu

Displaced Lebanese Women Face Hygiene Crisis Amid Israeli Strikes

Lebanese women displaced by Israeli strikes face severe hygiene challenges in crowded shelters. Access to clean water and privacy is limited, raising health concerns, especially for pregnant women. Authorities are worried about the spread of infectious diseases due to suboptimal shelter conditions as winter approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanese women displaced by recent Israeli military strikes are encountering dire hygiene challenges as they seek refuge in overcrowded shelters. Limited access to clean water and privacy is exacerbating the situation, with significant health implications, particularly for pregnant women and children.

The ongoing conflict has forced over 1.2 million people to flee, predominantly from the Baalbek region, burdening makeshift shelters. Many of these shelters lack basic amenities, with water scarcity posing a critical threat to hygiene and health.

As the cold winter months loom, health officials warn of potential outbreaks of infectious diseases, such as measles and hepatitis A, among the displaced populations living in suboptimal conditions. Despite efforts to supply hygiene kits, the lack of water remains the most pressing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

