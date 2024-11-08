Mozambique's Unrest: Soldiers Enforce Order Amid Election Controversy
Mozambique has deployed soldiers to maintain order after allegations of election rigging sparked protests. The ruling Frelimo party faces accusations of fraud in the recent vote, leading to unrest and a security crackdown. International observers criticized the election's fairness, with opposition figures facing violence.
Mozambique has seen military deployment on its streets following widespread protests over alleged election fraud by the ruling Frelimo party, which has retained power for 49 years.
The nation's armed forces are now assisting police to restore order, as accusations of vote rigging have fueled tension across the country.
Opposition parties claim election irregularities, citing ballot stuffing and unfair practices, a concern echoed by international observers.
