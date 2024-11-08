Bombing Survivors Win Lawsuit Against Conspiracy Theorist

In a landmark ruling, two survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 have been awarded 45,000 pounds in damages. The court found Richard Hall, a self-proclaimed journalist, guilty of harassment for claiming that the bombing, which left 22 dead, was a government-staged event.

Martin Hibbert, now paralyzed from the waist down, and his daughter Eve, who suffered a brain injury, pursued legal action after Hall filmed and published footage of Eve and her mother outside their home. This case echoes the defamation suits against U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over Sandy Hook.

Judge Karen Steyn concluded that Hall's activities constituted harassment. Friday's judgment marks a significant legal precedent in holding conspiracy theorists accountable for damaging and unfounded claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)