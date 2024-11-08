Left Menu

Bombing Survivors Win Lawsuit Against Conspiracy Theorist

Two survivors of a 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester have been awarded damages for defamation by a conspiracy theorist who falsely claimed the attack was staged by the government. The legal victory likens their case to the lawsuits against Alex Jones for the Sandy Hook conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark ruling, two survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 have been awarded 45,000 pounds in damages. The court found Richard Hall, a self-proclaimed journalist, guilty of harassment for claiming that the bombing, which left 22 dead, was a government-staged event.

Martin Hibbert, now paralyzed from the waist down, and his daughter Eve, who suffered a brain injury, pursued legal action after Hall filmed and published footage of Eve and her mother outside their home. This case echoes the defamation suits against U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over Sandy Hook.

Judge Karen Steyn concluded that Hall's activities constituted harassment. Friday's judgment marks a significant legal precedent in holding conspiracy theorists accountable for damaging and unfounded claims.

