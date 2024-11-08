Left Menu

A Heartfelt Farewell to CJI D Y Chandrachud: A Legacy of Inclusivity and Innovation

Justice Sanjiv Khanna praised outgoing Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, for transforming the Supreme Court into a more inclusive and technologically advanced institution. Highlighting his monumental judgments and dedication, Khanna reflected on the emptiness Chandrachud's departure would bring to the court and its members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:34 IST
A Heartfelt Farewell to CJI D Y Chandrachud: A Legacy of Inclusivity and Innovation
Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna paid a glowing tribute to the outgoing Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, recognizing his transformative role in the Supreme Court. Speaking at a farewell event hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Khanna lauded Chandrachud's mission to make the apex court more inclusive and accessible.

Chandrachud's impressive tenure included delivering numerous landmark judgments. Justice Khanna highlighted his colleague's unparalleled work ethic and technological innovation that improved court operations, ranging from live streaming and hybrid hearings to AI translation.

Justice Khanna also remarked on Chandrachud's deep compassion and energy, which led to initiatives like the Mitti cafe, operated by differently-abled individuals, and reforms to make the court more welcoming. With Chandrachud's departure, Justice Khanna reflected on the institutional void that would follow but wished him success in his future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024