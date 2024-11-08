A Heartfelt Farewell to CJI D Y Chandrachud: A Legacy of Inclusivity and Innovation
Justice Sanjiv Khanna praised outgoing Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, for transforming the Supreme Court into a more inclusive and technologically advanced institution. Highlighting his monumental judgments and dedication, Khanna reflected on the emptiness Chandrachud's departure would bring to the court and its members.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna paid a glowing tribute to the outgoing Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, recognizing his transformative role in the Supreme Court. Speaking at a farewell event hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Khanna lauded Chandrachud's mission to make the apex court more inclusive and accessible.
Chandrachud's impressive tenure included delivering numerous landmark judgments. Justice Khanna highlighted his colleague's unparalleled work ethic and technological innovation that improved court operations, ranging from live streaming and hybrid hearings to AI translation.
Justice Khanna also remarked on Chandrachud's deep compassion and energy, which led to initiatives like the Mitti cafe, operated by differently-abled individuals, and reforms to make the court more welcoming. With Chandrachud's departure, Justice Khanna reflected on the institutional void that would follow but wished him success in his future endeavors.
