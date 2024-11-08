History-Sheeter Amit Jose Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Amit Jose, a notorious history-sheeter, was killed in a police encounter in Bhilai city, Chhattisgarh, on Friday, as confirmed by officials. He was identified as Amit Jose, aged 32, by Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla.

Acting on a tip-off, police spotted Jose on a two-wheeler with an accomplice near Jayanti stadium. As the accomplice managed to escape, Jose ran towards the stadium and opened fire on pursuing officers. He was subsequently killed in retaliatory fire, which SSP Shukla stated was in self-defense.

Jose was wanted in a June attempt to murder case, having injured two individuals in Sector 7. With a reward of Rs 30,000 on his head and 35 cases including murder and loot against him, his criminal activities were well-documented.

(With inputs from agencies.)