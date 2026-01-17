BJP Stages Protest Against Crime Surge in Jamshedpur
The BJP protested in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, against escalating crime and abductions. The protest follows the alleged kidnapping of an industrialist's son, highlighting citizens' insecurity. The party criticized the JMM-Congress government for deteriorating law and order and threatened further action if conditions do not improve.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Saturday outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police in East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, spotlighting what they claim is a rampant increase in crime and abductions across the state.
Led by Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee president Sanjeev Sinha, the demonstration followed the alleged abduction of a 24-year-old industrialist's son, intensifying citizens' fears over law enforcement's shortcomings.
BJP leaders criticized the current JMM-Congress administration, alleging a surge in criminal activities such as drug trading and burglary, with BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato condemning the government's inaction and threatening more vigorous protests if the state of affairs persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Jamshedpur
- crime
- abduction
- protest
- law and order
- JMM-Congress
- government
- police
- insecurity
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests
Serbian Students Ignite New Stage in Anti-Vucic Protests
Tensions Flare in Minneapolis as Anti-ICE Protesters Clash with Far-Right Activists
Minnesota Tensions Escalate As Anti-ICE Protesters Rally Against Far-Right Activists
Students Protest Over Poor Conditions at Eklavya School