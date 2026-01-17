BJP Stages Protest Against Crime Surge in Jamshedpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Saturday outside the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police in East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, spotlighting what they claim is a rampant increase in crime and abductions across the state.

Led by Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee president Sanjeev Sinha, the demonstration followed the alleged abduction of a 24-year-old industrialist's son, intensifying citizens' fears over law enforcement's shortcomings.

BJP leaders criticized the current JMM-Congress administration, alleging a surge in criminal activities such as drug trading and burglary, with BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato condemning the government's inaction and threatening more vigorous protests if the state of affairs persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)