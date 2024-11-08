JP Nadda Launches Scheme to Strengthen Medical Device Industry and Boost India’s Self-Reliance

The Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, inaugurated the Scheme for Strengthening the Medical Device Industry today in New Delhi, marking a significant step forward in making India self-reliant in the production and innovation of medical devices. This scheme, introduced in collaboration with Minister of State Smt. Anupriya Patel and Secretary Shri Arunish Chawla, seeks to elevate the medical device industry through targeted investments in manufacturing, infrastructure, skill development, and clinical studies. Key Areas of the Scheme:

Infrastructure Development for Medical Device Clusters

The scheme provides up to Rs. 20 crore in grants for the development of common infrastructure facilities in medical device clusters, including R&D labs, design centers, testing facilities, and animal labs. This support will ensure that medical device manufacturers have access to necessary resources, reducing dependency on imported infrastructure.

Testing facilities, both new and existing, will be strengthened with up to Rs. 5 crore in grants to ensure quality and reliability.

Boosting Local Manufacturing and Reducing Imports

To minimize reliance on imported components, the scheme includes a one-time capital subsidy of 10-20% (capped at Rs. 10 crore per project) for manufacturers, aimed at enhancing the domestic production of critical raw materials, accessories, and components for medical devices. This measure is intended to deepen India’s MedTech supply chain and drive domestic self-sufficiency.

Skill Development and Workforce Training

With an emphasis on building a skilled workforce for the MedTech sector, the government will provide Rs. 21 crore to fund Master’s programs at central institutions. Additionally, short-term training and diploma courses in NCVET-approved institutions will receive funding of Rs. 10,000 per candidate for short-term courses and Rs. 25,000 per candidate for diploma courses, encouraging the growth of skilled professionals.

Support for Clinical Studies and Trials

Recognizing the need for comprehensive testing, a sub-scheme supports financial assistance for clinical studies. Up to Rs. 2.5 crore will be provided for animal studies, and up to Rs. 5 crore is allocated for human trials of investigational devices. The scheme also provides Rs. 1 crore for clinical performance evaluations of new in-vitro diagnostic products, significantly aiding companies in validating the safety and efficacy of new medical devices.

Promotion of Industry Collaboration and Global Competitiveness

To foster collaboration within the industry and support the organization of conferences, surveys, and events, financial support will be offered to industry associations and export councils. This will help India’s medical device sector gain greater visibility internationally and bolster its export potential.

A Vision for a Self-Reliant Medical Device Sector

Union Minister Nadda highlighted that this scheme is a “gamechanger” for India’s medical device industry, strengthening self-reliance and setting a precedent for global competitiveness. According to Minister of State Anupriya Patel, the initiative is poised to make medical devices a foundational pillar in India’s healthcare industry, particularly as demand continues to grow. She emphasized that the government’s focus on infrastructure, training, and supply chain development is pivotal to the sector’s advancement.

With a current market value of $14 billion, the Indian medical device sector is expected to expand to $30 billion by 2030. This new scheme by the Government of India provides Indian manufacturers with the tools to develop high-quality, affordable medical devices, encouraging both innovation and local manufacturing in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The scheme reflects India’s determination to become a global leader in the MedTech space, supporting both established firms and startups to reach new heights in healthcare innovation and export growth.