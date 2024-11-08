Left Menu

Pediatrician Faces Prison for Alleged Criticism of War

Dr. Nadezhda Buyanova, a 68-year-old pediatrician, is facing a six-year prison sentence for allegedly criticizing the war in Ukraine. She was accused of making derogatory statements about the conflict in front of a patient. Buyanova denies the allegations, claiming a lack of evidence.

Russian authorities are pursuing a six-year prison sentence for pediatrician Dr. Nadezhda Buyanova. She stands accused of criticizing Russia's involvement in the Ukraine war during a conversation with a patient's family.

This case represents a growing pattern of state-driven crackdowns on dissent since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The arrest stemmed from accusations by a patient's mother, who claimed Buyanova called her son's deceased soldier father a legitimate target for Ukraine.

Despite charges of spreading military misinformation, Buyanova vehemently denies the allegations. Her defense pointed to insufficient evidence and suggested possible motives behind the accusations. Rights group OVD-Info notes that over 1,000 Russians face criminal charges for similar critiques of the war.

