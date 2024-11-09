Left Menu

Amsterdam Unrest: Soccer Unites and Divides Amid Violent Clashes

Amsterdam banned demonstrations following violent attacks on Israeli soccer supporters. The unrest exposed deep tensions related to the Gaza-Israel conflict. Riot police intervened to protect fans amid rising antisemitic incidents in the Netherlands. The situation drew international condemnation and heightened security measures in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 00:35 IST
Amsterdam Unrest: Soccer Unites and Divides Amid Violent Clashes

Amsterdam has banned demonstrations for three days after violent attacks targeted Israeli soccer supporters, prompting Israeli authorities to evacuate fans. Mayor Femke Halsema described the assaults as actions by 'antisemitic hit-and-run squads,' which included fireworks being hurled at fans.

Social media captured riot police managing the upheaval, as anti-Israeli and anti-Arab slogans filled the air. The attacks occurred during growing antisemitic events in the Netherlands, exacerbating tensions related to the Gaza-Israel conflict.

In response to the unrest, which highlighted historic strife, security has been ramped up, triggering international condemnations. The event has drawn parallels with past European pogroms and intensified calls for peaceful solutions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024