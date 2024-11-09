Amsterdam Unrest: Soccer Unites and Divides Amid Violent Clashes

Amsterdam has banned demonstrations for three days after violent attacks targeted Israeli soccer supporters, prompting Israeli authorities to evacuate fans. Mayor Femke Halsema described the assaults as actions by 'antisemitic hit-and-run squads,' which included fireworks being hurled at fans.

Social media captured riot police managing the upheaval, as anti-Israeli and anti-Arab slogans filled the air. The attacks occurred during growing antisemitic events in the Netherlands, exacerbating tensions related to the Gaza-Israel conflict.

In response to the unrest, which highlighted historic strife, security has been ramped up, triggering international condemnations. The event has drawn parallels with past European pogroms and intensified calls for peaceful solutions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)