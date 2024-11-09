Blaze in Odesa: Russian Drone Strike Sparks Inferno
A Russian drone attack near Odesa's Black Sea port ignited a major fire, affecting buildings and vehicles. Local media outlet Dumskaya shared images of the devastation on Telegram, capturing the intensity and impact of the assault.
Late Friday, Russian drones targeted an area near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, resulting in a significant fire, according to local media reports.
Dumskaya, a media outlet, reported on Telegram images showing the extent of the damage with buildings and vehicles engulfed in flames outside the city.
The attack has escalated tensions in the region, highlighting the ongoing threat to Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian safety.
