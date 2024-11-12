Climate Controversy: COP29 Spotlights Azerbaijan's Crackdown

The UN climate conference, COP29, has turned international attention to Azerbaijan, a nation already under scrutiny for its human rights abuses. As delegates from nearly 200 countries convene, the government's alleged oppression of journalists and activists takes center stage.

Human Rights Watch highlights intensified crackdowns as President Ilham Aliyev's administration faces accusations of stifling dissent, particularly ahead of COP29. Journalists like Ulvi Hasanli, facing charges of currency smuggling, dispute claims of planted evidence while enduring harsh prison conditions.

Despite Azerbaijan's growing wealth from oil and gas, critics argue its elections fall short of democratic ideals. As political prisoners await uncertain trial dates, the juxtaposition of the climate summit and allegations of repression challenges the nation's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)