Climate Controversy: COP29 Spotlights Azerbaijan's Crackdown

As COP29 unfolds in Azerbaijan, the nation's human rights concerns come under scrutiny. President Aliyev's government faces criticism for targeting journalists and activists. Amidst the climate summit, allegations of currency smuggling and freedom of speech suppression are rampant, casting a shadow on Azerbaijan's international image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:24 IST
International Investment Summit Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

The UN climate conference, COP29, has turned international attention to Azerbaijan, a nation already under scrutiny for its human rights abuses. As delegates from nearly 200 countries convene, the government's alleged oppression of journalists and activists takes center stage.

Human Rights Watch highlights intensified crackdowns as President Ilham Aliyev's administration faces accusations of stifling dissent, particularly ahead of COP29. Journalists like Ulvi Hasanli, facing charges of currency smuggling, dispute claims of planted evidence while enduring harsh prison conditions.

Despite Azerbaijan's growing wealth from oil and gas, critics argue its elections fall short of democratic ideals. As political prisoners await uncertain trial dates, the juxtaposition of the climate summit and allegations of repression challenges the nation's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

