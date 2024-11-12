Vigilant Borders: Odisha's Security Measures for Jharkhand Elections

In anticipation of Jharkhand's assembly elections, Odisha police have ramped up security along districts sharing a border with the state to ensure peaceful voting, according to a senior officer.

Enhanced measures include setting up check posts and deploying armed personnel in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh districts to prevent unauthorized entries, said Odisha's ADG Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar.

The coordination between Sundargarh and West Singhbhum police underscores efforts to prevent Maoist disruptions, as authorities monitor anti-Naxal activities and inspect transportation routes to Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)