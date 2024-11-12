Left Menu

Vigilant Borders: Odisha's Security Measures for Jharkhand Elections

Ahead of Jharkhand's assembly elections, Odisha police bolster security at border districts to ensure peaceful polling. Enhanced vigilance, patrolling, and inter-state collaboration aim to prevent Maoist disruptions and unauthorized entries. Coordination with Jharkhand counterparts and stringent transport checks form integral parts of the strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:42 IST
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of Jharkhand's assembly elections, Odisha police have ramped up security along districts sharing a border with the state to ensure peaceful voting, according to a senior officer.

Enhanced measures include setting up check posts and deploying armed personnel in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh districts to prevent unauthorized entries, said Odisha's ADG Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar.

The coordination between Sundargarh and West Singhbhum police underscores efforts to prevent Maoist disruptions, as authorities monitor anti-Naxal activities and inspect transportation routes to Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

