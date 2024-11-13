Left Menu

China's H-6 Bomber: A Cold War Relic Asserts Modern Might

China's modernized H-6 bombers, derivatives of a Cold War-era aircraft, were central to recent military drills near Taiwan. These exercises serve as warnings amidst China's claims over the island. The H-6's capability to launch ballistic missiles and their potential role in conflict scenarios highlight China's growing military prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:40 IST
In recent war games near Taiwan, China showcased its modernized H-6 bombers, a Cold War-era aircraft, as part of its growing military prowess. These drills were perceived as a warning towards Taiwan amid rising tensions over sovereignty claims.

During the exercises, 153 Chinese military aircraft, including the H-6, encroached on Taiwan's airspace, prompting responses from Taiwan's defense ministry. The H-6 bombers, capable of carrying ballistic and anti-ship missiles, are a significant threat in potential conflict scenarios.

As China continues to enhance its military capabilities, concerns mount over its intentions in the region. The H-6's deployment signifies China's commitment to maintain pressure on Taiwan and assert its influence in the Western Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

