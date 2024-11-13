Public Execution of Iran's Most Notorious Serial Rapist Sparks International Outcry

Iran has executed Mohammad Ali Salamat, a notorious serial rapist, following a Supreme Court decision upholding his death sentence. His public execution in Hamedan highlights Iran's continued use of capital punishment for serious crimes.

Authorities confirmed Salamat, aged 43, faced accusations from 200 women, making it the largest documented rape case in Iran. His arrest, earlier this year, led to public demonstrations demanding his execution.

While Iran ranks among the top countries for executions, human rights organizations criticize the increasing frequency of death penalties. Rape remains a capital offense, fueling ongoing international debates on Iran's judicial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)