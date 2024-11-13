Left Menu

Public Execution of Iran's Most Notorious Serial Rapist Sparks International Outcry

Mohammad Ali Salamat, a 43-year-old Iranian man convicted of raping hundreds of women, was executed in public in Hamedan after Iran's Supreme Court confirmed his death sentence. Salamat's arrest marked the country's largest reported rape case attributed to one offender, stirring public and global human rights reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:04 IST
Public Execution of Iran's Most Notorious Serial Rapist Sparks International Outcry
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran has executed Mohammad Ali Salamat, a notorious serial rapist, following a Supreme Court decision upholding his death sentence. His public execution in Hamedan highlights Iran's continued use of capital punishment for serious crimes.

Authorities confirmed Salamat, aged 43, faced accusations from 200 women, making it the largest documented rape case in Iran. His arrest, earlier this year, led to public demonstrations demanding his execution.

While Iran ranks among the top countries for executions, human rights organizations criticize the increasing frequency of death penalties. Rape remains a capital offense, fueling ongoing international debates on Iran's judicial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024