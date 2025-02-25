El Mayo's Plea Deal Dilemma: A Race Against the Death Penalty
Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, an alleged Mexican drug kingpin, may plead guilty in the U.S. if it spares him the death penalty. Charged with multiple felonies, he has been jailed pending trial. His lawyer stated Zambada's willingness to accept responsibility without the trial or death penalty.
Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, a reputed Mexican drug kingpin, is contemplating a guilty plea with U.S. prosecutors. The potential deal seeks to avoid the death penalty, according to his lawyer.
Zambada, currently held on various charges including drug trafficking and money laundering, faced an arraignment last September where he denied all allegations. His willingness to negotiate reflects his aversion to a trial and desire to escape capital punishment, as conveyed by his lawyer, Frank Perez.
Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn have not commented on the possibility of a plea agreement. Zambada, who is in his 70s, was apprehended last year in a significant operation by U.S. law enforcement, alongside Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of another notorious drug lord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
