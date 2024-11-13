Pioneering All-Woman Battalion to Guard Critical National Infrastructure

The Union government has taken a landmark decision to establish the first all-woman battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This initiative, sanctioned on Monday, underscores the commitment to increasing women's participation in vital security roles across the nation.

Comprising over 1,000 personnel, the newly formed Mahila Battalion will hold the significant responsibility of safeguarding critical infrastructure such as airports and metro rail networks. Additionally, these elite troops will furnish security services to VIPs, serving as commandos and reinforcing the country's internal security apparatus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted this development as a step forward in realizing the vision of significant female involvement in nation-building. The decision is anticipated to inspire more women to join the CISF, which currently counts women as more than 7% of its personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)