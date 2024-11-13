Left Menu

Pioneering All-Woman Battalion to Guard Critical National Infrastructure

The Union government has approved the formation of the first all-woman battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force. This move aims to enhance women's participation in security roles essential for protecting critical infrastructure, such as airports and metros, and providing VIP security. Over 1,000 female personnel will be part of this trailblazing unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:08 IST
Pioneering All-Woman Battalion to Guard Critical National Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has taken a landmark decision to establish the first all-woman battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This initiative, sanctioned on Monday, underscores the commitment to increasing women's participation in vital security roles across the nation.

Comprising over 1,000 personnel, the newly formed Mahila Battalion will hold the significant responsibility of safeguarding critical infrastructure such as airports and metro rail networks. Additionally, these elite troops will furnish security services to VIPs, serving as commandos and reinforcing the country's internal security apparatus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted this development as a step forward in realizing the vision of significant female involvement in nation-building. The decision is anticipated to inspire more women to join the CISF, which currently counts women as more than 7% of its personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024