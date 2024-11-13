Protest Chaos: Arrests Amidst UPPSC Exam Uproar

In a tense situation unfolding in Prayagraj, police apprehended two individuals on charges of vandalism, disguised as UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants, on Wednesday.

The suspects, seen damaging municipal property near the UPPSC premises, were identified through video footage, authorities confirmed.

Protests among aspirants persist due to the UPPSC's decision to conduct preliminary exams on separate dates, with tensions simmering for three days now.

