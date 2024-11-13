Left Menu

Protest Chaos: Arrests Amidst UPPSC Exam Uproar

Two individuals impersonating UPPSC aspirants were arrested for vandalism in Prayagraj. They were caught causing damage to municipal property near the UPPSC premises. The protests are in response to the UPPSC's decision to stagger exam dates. Video evidence led to their arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense situation unfolding in Prayagraj, police apprehended two individuals on charges of vandalism, disguised as UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants, on Wednesday.

The suspects, seen damaging municipal property near the UPPSC premises, were identified through video footage, authorities confirmed.

Protests among aspirants persist due to the UPPSC's decision to conduct preliminary exams on separate dates, with tensions simmering for three days now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

