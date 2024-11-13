Protest Chaos: Arrests Amidst UPPSC Exam Uproar
Two individuals impersonating UPPSC aspirants were arrested for vandalism in Prayagraj. They were caught causing damage to municipal property near the UPPSC premises. The protests are in response to the UPPSC's decision to stagger exam dates. Video evidence led to their arrests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tense situation unfolding in Prayagraj, police apprehended two individuals on charges of vandalism, disguised as UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aspirants, on Wednesday.
The suspects, seen damaging municipal property near the UPPSC premises, were identified through video footage, authorities confirmed.
Protests among aspirants persist due to the UPPSC's decision to conduct preliminary exams on separate dates, with tensions simmering for three days now.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UPPSC
- vandalism
- arrests
- protest
- Prayagraj
- exam
- aspirants
- student leaders
- criminal cases
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing National Testing: Streamlining Exams for a Fairer Future
Shimla Sets an Example with Eco-Friendly Diwali
Illuminating Legacies: Deepotsav Celebrations Unite Shringverpur and Prayagraj
Himachal's Examination Shake-Up: New Commission Steps In
UPSC Revises ESE-2025 Examination Date Amidst IRMS Recruitment Overhaul