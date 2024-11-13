Conor McGregor Faces Courtroom Drama Over 2018 Assault Allegations

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor appeared in a Dublin court this week, rigorously denying sexual assault allegations from 2018. The civil case, brought against McGregor by Nikita Hand, claims the fighter assaulted her in December of that year, alongside another individual, James Lawrence.

McGregor, taking the stand for the first time, responded firmly to claims that he placed Hand in an arm lock and caused her bruising. He asserted the encounter was entirely consensual. 'Your client is full of lies,' McGregor remarked during a tense courtroom exchange.

Hand's legal representative detailed the aftermath of the night in question, highlighting medical concerns and photographic evidence of injuries. The trial, which continues under the watch of a jury of twelve, is set to last two weeks, with both sides presenting contrasting narratives of the events.

(With inputs from agencies.)