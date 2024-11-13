Left Menu

Conor McGregor Faces Courtroom Drama Over 2018 Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor, a renowned mixed martial arts fighter, has denied sexual assault allegations in a Dublin court. The accusations, made by Nikita Hand, claim McGregor assaulted her in 2018. McGregor, asserting the encounter was consensual, was questioned over purported bruising and forceful behavior during the trial.

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor appeared in a Dublin court this week, rigorously denying sexual assault allegations from 2018. The civil case, brought against McGregor by Nikita Hand, claims the fighter assaulted her in December of that year, alongside another individual, James Lawrence.

McGregor, taking the stand for the first time, responded firmly to claims that he placed Hand in an arm lock and caused her bruising. He asserted the encounter was entirely consensual. 'Your client is full of lies,' McGregor remarked during a tense courtroom exchange.

Hand's legal representative detailed the aftermath of the night in question, highlighting medical concerns and photographic evidence of injuries. The trial, which continues under the watch of a jury of twelve, is set to last two weeks, with both sides presenting contrasting narratives of the events.

