Andhra Unveils High-tech Drone Plan to Combat Marijuana Cultivation

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to eradicate marijuana cultivation using drones with multi-spectral cameras. High-definition images from the drones will help identify plants up to 3 ft tall, complementing efforts by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Google, aiming to eliminate marijuana fields completely.

Andhra Unveils High-tech Drone Plan to Combat Marijuana Cultivation
The Andhra Pradesh state government is ramping up efforts to combat marijuana cultivation by implementing cutting-edge drone technology. On Wednesday, officials announced a new plan utilizing drones equipped with multi-spectral cameras to identify and destroy marijuana plants.

The innovative approach has already yielded results, with authorities successfully obliterating marijuana crops spread over three acres in the Anakapalli district. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to completely eradicate marijuana cultivation within the state.

In collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Google, the drones will capture high-definition images of marijuana fields, singling out plants as tall as 3 feet. This state-of-the-art program highlights Andhra Pradesh's commitment to leveraging technology in the fight against illegal drug cultivation.

