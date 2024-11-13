Amsterdam Protests: Tensions Escalate Amidst Violence and Antisemitism
Pro-Palestinian protesters in Amsterdam defied a rally ban following violent clashes after a football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Police detained hundreds amid rising antisemitic incidents linked to the Gaza conflict. Additional unrest occurred in immigrant neighborhoods, reflecting broader tensions.
Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of central Amsterdam on Wednesday, defying a ban imposed after violent incidents following a football match between Ajax and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv. Chants of "Amsterdam is saying no to genocide" and "Free Palestine" echoed through the city.
With expanded stop-and-search powers, Amsterdam's police detained or removed hundreds of demonstrators under emergency measures lasting until Thursday. The city's police cited attacks by Maccabi fans on a taxi and the burning of a Palestinian flag as catalysts for the violence. Subsequent clashes led to five hospitalizations, while police escorted hundreds of Maccabi fans to their hotels as safety concerns rose.
Amid calls for justice, Israeli and Dutch politicians condemned the attacks as antisemitic, recalling the persecution of Jews during World War Two. Meanwhile, the protest highlighted rising tensions tied to the ongoing Gaza conflict, as additional unrest emerged in West Amsterdam, where Moroccan-Dutch youths expressed solidarity with Palestinians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
