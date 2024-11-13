Left Menu

Amsterdam Protests: Tensions Escalate Amidst Violence and Antisemitism

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Amsterdam defied a rally ban following violent clashes after a football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Police detained hundreds amid rising antisemitic incidents linked to the Gaza conflict. Additional unrest occurred in immigrant neighborhoods, reflecting broader tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of central Amsterdam on Wednesday, defying a ban imposed after violent incidents following a football match between Ajax and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv. Chants of "Amsterdam is saying no to genocide" and "Free Palestine" echoed through the city.

With expanded stop-and-search powers, Amsterdam's police detained or removed hundreds of demonstrators under emergency measures lasting until Thursday. The city's police cited attacks by Maccabi fans on a taxi and the burning of a Palestinian flag as catalysts for the violence. Subsequent clashes led to five hospitalizations, while police escorted hundreds of Maccabi fans to their hotels as safety concerns rose.

Amid calls for justice, Israeli and Dutch politicians condemned the attacks as antisemitic, recalling the persecution of Jews during World War Two. Meanwhile, the protest highlighted rising tensions tied to the ongoing Gaza conflict, as additional unrest emerged in West Amsterdam, where Moroccan-Dutch youths expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

