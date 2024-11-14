Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Grip on Syria with New Sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department announced new counterterrorism sanctions focused on Syria's Al-Qatirji company. The measures target 26 individuals, companies, and vessels linked to the Syrian enterprise, intensifying pressure on entities associated with it.

  • Country:
  • United States

The United States government has amplified its counterterrorism efforts by imposing new sanctions related to Syria's Al-Qatirji company. This initiative was announced on Thursday and detailed through the Treasury Department's official website.

These latest sanctions are comprehensive, targeting 26 individuals, companies, and vessels allegedly connected with Al-Qatirji. The Treasury Department's actions signify a continued effort to thwart the activities of entities tied to terrorism and destabilizing activities in the Middle East.

This move highlights the international community's ongoing concern over the corporate and individual networks operating in Syria, reportedly facilitating practices that challenge global peace. The sanctions aim to isolate these networks, cutting off their access and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

