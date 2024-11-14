Left Menu

Major Cocaine Bust in Bihar: DRI Foils Drug Racket

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a major drug racket in Bihar, seizing 4.2 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 42 crore. Acting on a tip-off, the suspect was arrested in Muzaffarpur, revealing plans to transport the drugs to Delhi. Further investigations continue.

Patna | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:13 IST
  India
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully dismantled a significant drug operation with the arrest of an individual in Bihar, seizing 4.2 kg of cocaine on Thursday. The confiscated substance has an estimated value of Rs 42 crore in the illegal drug market.

According to a DRI official, the agency acted on intelligence that the suspect had smuggled the narcotics into India from Thailand, via Bhutan. The individual was apprehended in Muzaffarpur, North Bihar, on Wednesday. During a meticulous search of his trolley bag, agents discovered 'a white powdery substance,' later confirmed to be cocaine through a field test.

The suspect reportedly intended to transport the cocaine to Delhi for delivery. He is currently under arrest as the investigation unfolds, potentially leading to further arrests and insights into the drug trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

