Maharashtra's Alarming Rise in Crimes Against Women and Farmer Distress

Sharad Pawar has openly criticized the Maharashtra government for its lack of action against the increasing crimes faced by women, despite implementing schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana. Speaking at a rally in Hadapsar, he shed light on 67,381 harassment complaints filed by women over two years, hinting at inefficiency within the BJP-led administration.

Pawar's address brought attention to the shocking statistic that 64,000 women and girls are currently missing in Maharashtra. In Nagpur alone, 13,000 girls are unaccounted for. He questioned the capability of the government, especially highlighting that such occurrences in the home district of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are alarming.

Furthermore, Pawar turned the spotlight onto the farmer crisis, revealing that 20,000 farmers have committed suicide under the current governance, with 1,267 cases in the last six months, positioning Maharashtra as the leading state in farmer suicides.

