BHP Awaits Court Ruling on Brazilian Dam Disaster Liability

BHP Group is awaiting the formal ruling from a Brazilian court regarding the 2015 Fundão tailings dam disaster. According to reports, the court has found insufficient evidence to hold BHP's unit and other companies criminally liable for the collapse, though the mining giant is yet to receive official confirmation.

The collapse at Samarco, an iron ore mine owned by a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP, tragically caused 19 deaths and devastated communities by flooding areas and polluting the Doce River. This decision, however, is separate from the major $31.7 billion civil settlement agreement addressing various claims related to the catastrophe.

As BHP faces a separate lawsuit in the UK potentially amounting to $47 billion, the company emphasizes its commitment to aid recovery for affected communities and the damaged environment in Brazil, asserting this ruling does not impact the ongoing UK class-action trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)