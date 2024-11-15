Left Menu

BHP Awaits Court Ruling on Brazilian Dam Disaster Liability

BHP Group is waiting for the formal court ruling on the 2015 Fundão tailings dam collapse in Brazil. A court reportedly found no criminal liability for BHP and other firms. BHP Brasil awaits the decision for further implications while facing a UK lawsuit and a $31.7 billion civil settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 02:28 IST
BHP Awaits Court Ruling on Brazilian Dam Disaster Liability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BHP Group is awaiting the formal ruling from a Brazilian court regarding the 2015 Fundão tailings dam disaster. According to reports, the court has found insufficient evidence to hold BHP's unit and other companies criminally liable for the collapse, though the mining giant is yet to receive official confirmation.

The collapse at Samarco, an iron ore mine owned by a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP, tragically caused 19 deaths and devastated communities by flooding areas and polluting the Doce River. This decision, however, is separate from the major $31.7 billion civil settlement agreement addressing various claims related to the catastrophe.

As BHP faces a separate lawsuit in the UK potentially amounting to $47 billion, the company emphasizes its commitment to aid recovery for affected communities and the damaged environment in Brazil, asserting this ruling does not impact the ongoing UK class-action trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024