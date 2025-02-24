Supreme Court Upholds Reliability of Child Witness Testimony

The Supreme Court has declared that child witnesses should not be dismissed outright, asserting their competence to provide testimony in legal proceedings. This decision underscores the court's recognition of the reliability of child witnesses when deemed competent to testify.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra clarified that the Indian Evidence Act does not set a minimum age for witnesses. Specifically, the court stated that a child's testimony holds the same weight as that of an adult, provided the child can understand and respond coherently to questions.

This ruling came in the context of a murder case where the accused was acquitted by the high court. The Supreme Court, however, reinstated the trial court's conviction, emphasizing that a child witness's testimony that adheres to criteria of coherence and confidence can be pivotal in determining guilt or innocence.

