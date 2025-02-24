Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Reliability of Child Witness Testimony

The Supreme Court ruled that child witnesses are competent, affirming that their testimony is valid and reliable in legal proceedings. The court emphasized the importance of evaluating a child witness's competency and reliability, noting that their evidence can be the sole basis for conviction if it inspires confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:10 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Reliability of Child Witness Testimony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has declared that child witnesses should not be dismissed outright, asserting their competence to provide testimony in legal proceedings. This decision underscores the court's recognition of the reliability of child witnesses when deemed competent to testify.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra clarified that the Indian Evidence Act does not set a minimum age for witnesses. Specifically, the court stated that a child's testimony holds the same weight as that of an adult, provided the child can understand and respond coherently to questions.

This ruling came in the context of a murder case where the accused was acquitted by the high court. The Supreme Court, however, reinstated the trial court's conviction, emphasizing that a child witness's testimony that adheres to criteria of coherence and confidence can be pivotal in determining guilt or innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025