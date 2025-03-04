Supreme Court Hears Landmark Case on Gun Trafficking Liability

The U.S. Supreme Court was engaged in intense deliberations on Tuesday as American gun companies Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms sought to dismiss Mexico's legal claims against them. The Mexican government accuses these firms of facilitating illegal firearms trafficking, contributing to escalating gun violence and cartel activities across its borders.

This case comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, with issues like trade tariffs and drug smuggling adding complexity. Central to the court's decision is whether a 2005 U.S. federal statute, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, shields these companies from liability for crimes associated with their products.

Mexico's 2021 lawsuit, initially filed in Boston, claims that the gun manufacturers knowingly sustained a distribution network that allowed firearms to reach Mexican cartels. The companies, however, maintain that they operate within legal bounds, likening the allegations to blaming beer makers for underage drinking accidents. A verdict is anticipated by June.

(With inputs from agencies.)