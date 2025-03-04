Left Menu

Supreme Court Hears Landmark Case on Gun Trafficking Liability

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments from gun companies seeking to dismiss Mexico's lawsuit accusing them of aiding illegal firearms trafficking. Mexico alleges the companies have violated U.S. and Mexican laws by enabling gun sales to cartels. The court will decide if the lawsuit can proceed despite a 2005 law protecting gun firms.

Updated: 04-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:50 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court was engaged in intense deliberations on Tuesday as American gun companies Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms sought to dismiss Mexico's legal claims against them. The Mexican government accuses these firms of facilitating illegal firearms trafficking, contributing to escalating gun violence and cartel activities across its borders.

This case comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, with issues like trade tariffs and drug smuggling adding complexity. Central to the court's decision is whether a 2005 U.S. federal statute, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, shields these companies from liability for crimes associated with their products.

Mexico's 2021 lawsuit, initially filed in Boston, claims that the gun manufacturers knowingly sustained a distribution network that allowed firearms to reach Mexican cartels. The companies, however, maintain that they operate within legal bounds, likening the allegations to blaming beer makers for underage drinking accidents. A verdict is anticipated by June.

