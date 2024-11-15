Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Rs 6,640 Crore Development Initiatives on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ambitious development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore in Bihar's Jamui district. The projects, aligned with boosting tribal infrastructure and welfare, include new roads, housing, schools, and medical units. The initiatives celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a revered tribal leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamui | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:17 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster tribal infrastructure and welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects valued at Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui district on Friday.

The announcement coincided with the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. During the event, Modi also participated in the 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony for 11,000 new houses built for tribal families.

The initiatives encompass a wide range of sectors including health, education, and livelihood. Twenty-three mobile medical units will be deployed under PM-JANMAN, and thirty more under DAJGUA, to enhance health services in tribal regions. Additionally, the PM inaugurated educational and entrepreneurial centers aimed at empowering these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

