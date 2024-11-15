PM Modi Unveils Rs 6,640 Crore Development Initiatives on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

In a significant move to bolster tribal infrastructure and welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects valued at Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui district on Friday.

The announcement coincided with the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. During the event, Modi also participated in the 'Grih Pravesh' ceremony for 11,000 new houses built for tribal families.

The initiatives encompass a wide range of sectors including health, education, and livelihood. Twenty-three mobile medical units will be deployed under PM-JANMAN, and thirty more under DAJGUA, to enhance health services in tribal regions. Additionally, the PM inaugurated educational and entrepreneurial centers aimed at empowering these communities.

