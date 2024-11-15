College Students Spark Rail Station Chaos
Ten college students are under investigation for dangerous behavior at a railway station. A viral video shows them causing chaos, including attempting to climb on a train. The Government Railway Police are conducting an investigation following the uproar at Vyasarpadi Jeeva station.
Ten students from a city college are facing investigation for allegedly engaging in reckless behavior on a train footboard, leading to chaos at a local railway station.
Authorities were alerted after a video went viral, showing the group chanting slogans and one student attempting to climb atop a train at Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station.
The Government Railway Police have initiated a probe, examining the footage and working to identify the involved students.
