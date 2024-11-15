Left Menu

College Students Spark Rail Station Chaos

Ten college students are under investigation for dangerous behavior at a railway station. A viral video shows them causing chaos, including attempting to climb on a train. The Government Railway Police are conducting an investigation following the uproar at Vyasarpadi Jeeva station.

Updated: 15-11-2024 12:39 IST
  • India

Ten students from a city college are facing investigation for allegedly engaging in reckless behavior on a train footboard, leading to chaos at a local railway station.

Authorities were alerted after a video went viral, showing the group chanting slogans and one student attempting to climb atop a train at Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station.

The Government Railway Police have initiated a probe, examining the footage and working to identify the involved students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

