College Students Spark Rail Station Chaos

Ten students from a city college are facing investigation for allegedly engaging in reckless behavior on a train footboard, leading to chaos at a local railway station.

Authorities were alerted after a video went viral, showing the group chanting slogans and one student attempting to climb atop a train at Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station.

The Government Railway Police have initiated a probe, examining the footage and working to identify the involved students.

