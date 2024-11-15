The Social Media Age Ban: Protecting Young Minds

Sydney, Nov 15 (The Conversation) - The Australian government is crafting legislation aimed at barring children under 16 from social media platforms. This move has sparked a wide-ranging public debate regarding whether current evidence sufficiently demonstrates harm to justify such a ban.

In the ongoing discourse, a variety of stakeholders including academics, mental health organizations, and advocacy groups are participating. Despite the debate, many overlook a comprehensive view of the existing research landscape, which often reveals limited and inconclusive effects due to pragmatic study designs and consent requirements.

Despite the complexity surrounding this issue, public focus often turns to sensational headlines. Nonetheless, substantial evidence suggests excessive social media usage can adversely affect young people's mental health, and regulators are turning to big tech insiders for insights amidst limited access to company data.

(With inputs from agencies.)