The Social Media Age Ban: Protecting Young Minds

Australia is considering legislation that would prohibit children under 16 from using social media, spurring a debate over available evidence of harm. Critics argue that while research shows potential negative effects like depression and anxiety, limitations exist due to difficulty in collecting accurate data.

Updated: 15-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:08 IST
  • Australia

Sydney, Nov 15 (The Conversation) - The Australian government is crafting legislation aimed at barring children under 16 from social media platforms. This move has sparked a wide-ranging public debate regarding whether current evidence sufficiently demonstrates harm to justify such a ban.

In the ongoing discourse, a variety of stakeholders including academics, mental health organizations, and advocacy groups are participating. Despite the debate, many overlook a comprehensive view of the existing research landscape, which often reveals limited and inconclusive effects due to pragmatic study designs and consent requirements.

Despite the complexity surrounding this issue, public focus often turns to sensational headlines. Nonetheless, substantial evidence suggests excessive social media usage can adversely affect young people's mental health, and regulators are turning to big tech insiders for insights amidst limited access to company data.

