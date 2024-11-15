Supreme Court Challenges Maternity Leave Provision for Adoptive Mothers
The Supreme Court has asked the Indian government to clarify why the Maternity Benefit Act only grants maternity leave to women adopting a child under three months old. This provision is being challenged as discriminatory, particularly against adoptive mothers, as it contrasts with the benefits provided to biological mothers.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has called upon the government to provide justification for a provision in the Maternity Benefit Act. This provision allows maternity leave only for women who adopt children under the age of three months.
The plea, aimed at questioning the constitutional validity of this criterion, argues that the restrictive age limit is a discriminatory classification. The challenge highlights that adoptive mothers who welcome older children are denied the 12-week maternity leave stipulated by the Act.
During the hearing, the court sought further explanations from the Union of India. The matter is set for further deliberation in December, as the court deems the current provision inconsistent with the principles of the Maternity Benefit Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi at caste survey meet in Hyderabad asks, why PM has not said openly that he wants to challenge discrimination.
Caste discrimination in India ''unique'', probably among worst in world: Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Economic Discrimination and Social Division
ICJ Rulings Pave Way for Azerbaijan-Armenia Discrimination Cases
Landmark Ruling: Barclays to Pay Banker Damages for Sex Discrimination