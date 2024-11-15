High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran's Nuclear Tensions Spotlighted Amid Trump's Upcoming Tenure

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, conducted inspections at two critical Iranian nuclear sites, signaling mounting diplomatic efforts by Europe regarding Tehran's atomic activities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated a willingness to settle nuclear-related disputes, though insisted that Iran would not bow to external pressure.

Grossi's visit included the Natanz nuclear plant and the Fordow enrichment site, both major sites in Iran's nuclear infrastructure. However, Iran's strained relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) persists, rooted in previous disagreements such as the barring of IAEA experts and unexplained uranium traces at undisclosed locations.

January marks a pivotal moment as Donald Trump is set to resume office as U.S. president, potentially altering nuclear diplomacy heavily affected by his administration's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal. With Iran enriching uranium close to weapon-grade levels, international eyes are fixed on diplomatic resolutions to a complicated geopolitical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)