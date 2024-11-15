Biden's Diplomatic Endeavor: A Trilateral Summit Amidst Global Tensions

In a diplomatic move poised to shape regional alliances, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to engage in crucial discussions with leaders from Japan and South Korea. This meeting comes ahead of the inauguration of a new U.S. administration, which could potentially impact longstanding international partnerships.

As global tensions escalate, particularly with China and North Korea, the summit aims to establish a secretariat for the three nations to ensure continued cooperation. Biden, alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, will announce this initiative during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima.

Amidst historical challenges, Biden's diplomacy has fostered collaboration between Japan and South Korea as his presidential term concludes. With Trump's imminent approach raising questions, the region remains vigilant about transitions possibly fueling provocative actions by North Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)