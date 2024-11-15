Korean-Chinese Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Rising Tensions

In a recent meeting, President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea emphasized the need for collaboration with China to uphold peace and stability in the region. His comments, reported by South Korea's Yonhap news agency, come amidst growing military ties between North Korea and Russia.

Yoon expressed hopes for joint efforts with China to tackle ongoing challenges including North Korea's provocations and the crisis in Ukraine. He reiterated that these elements threaten regional peace, reinforcing the call for diplomatic partnerships to address these issues.

The summit, held on the fringes of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru, marked the first meeting between Yoon and Chinese President Xi Jinping in two years. Yoon also pointed out the importance of strengthening their economic cooperation, which he described as pivotal over the past 30 years of bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)