Chhattisgarh Clashes: Five Naxalites Killed in Bastar Operation
An anti-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region led to the death of five Naxalites and injuries to two security personnel. The clash took place in a forest along the Narayanpur and Kanker district border. The operation involved multiple security forces and resulted in the recovery of firearms.
- Country:
- India
In a significant anti-insurgency operation, five Naxalites were killed in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, a senior police official reported on Saturday. Two security personnel were also injured during the operation.
The gunfight erupted around 8 am in a forested area in north Abujhmad, near the Narayanpur and Kanker district border. Joint security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Special Task Force (STF), engaged the Naxalites, leading to the deaths and recovery of firearms.
The injured security personnel have been transferred to Raipur for treatment and are reported to be out of danger. This operation adds to the tally of 197 Naxalite casualties in the Bastar region this year alone, authorities confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Encounter in Bandipora: Terrorist Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured
Tensions Escalate in Manipur Amid Deadly Gunfight
Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Senior police official.
Tensions Rise in Manipur: Aftermath of Fierce Gunfight
11 suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district: officials.