Chhattisgarh Clashes: Five Naxalites Killed in Bastar Operation

In a significant anti-insurgency operation, five Naxalites were killed in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, a senior police official reported on Saturday. Two security personnel were also injured during the operation.

The gunfight erupted around 8 am in a forested area in north Abujhmad, near the Narayanpur and Kanker district border. Joint security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Special Task Force (STF), engaged the Naxalites, leading to the deaths and recovery of firearms.

The injured security personnel have been transferred to Raipur for treatment and are reported to be out of danger. This operation adds to the tally of 197 Naxalite casualties in the Bastar region this year alone, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)