Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Clashes: Five Naxalites Killed in Bastar Operation

An anti-insurgency operation in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region led to the death of five Naxalites and injuries to two security personnel. The clash took place in a forest along the Narayanpur and Kanker district border. The operation involved multiple security forces and resulted in the recovery of firearms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:30 IST
Chhattisgarh Clashes: Five Naxalites Killed in Bastar Operation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-insurgency operation, five Naxalites were killed in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, a senior police official reported on Saturday. Two security personnel were also injured during the operation.

The gunfight erupted around 8 am in a forested area in north Abujhmad, near the Narayanpur and Kanker district border. Joint security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Special Task Force (STF), engaged the Naxalites, leading to the deaths and recovery of firearms.

The injured security personnel have been transferred to Raipur for treatment and are reported to be out of danger. This operation adds to the tally of 197 Naxalite casualties in the Bastar region this year alone, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024