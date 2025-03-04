Left Menu

Tensions Rise Amidst Gunfight Chaos in Northeast Delhi

A gunfight between two groups in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar left five injured. Police are investigating the incident, collecting evidence and questioning local sources. Security has been tightened as authorities pursue leads to apprehend suspects. The motive remains unclear, with possibilities of gang rivalry or personal dispute being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 03:59 IST
Tensions Rise Amidst Gunfight Chaos in Northeast Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a violent outbreak in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, five individuals sustained injuries following a gunfight between two groups, as confirmed by police officials on Tuesday.

The chaos erupted around 9 pm on Monday, with a man alerting the Jyoti Nagar police station about his son being shot by unidentified attackers. Responding to the call, police discovered evidence of multiple rounds being fired and rushed the injured to GTB Hospital.

Efforts to uncover the motive are underway as investigators consider gang feuds or personal disputes as possible causes. Authorities have strengthened security in the area while urging residents to aid in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025