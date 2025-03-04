Tensions Rise Amidst Gunfight Chaos in Northeast Delhi
A gunfight between two groups in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar left five injured. Police are investigating the incident, collecting evidence and questioning local sources. Security has been tightened as authorities pursue leads to apprehend suspects. The motive remains unclear, with possibilities of gang rivalry or personal dispute being explored.
In a violent outbreak in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, five individuals sustained injuries following a gunfight between two groups, as confirmed by police officials on Tuesday.
The chaos erupted around 9 pm on Monday, with a man alerting the Jyoti Nagar police station about his son being shot by unidentified attackers. Responding to the call, police discovered evidence of multiple rounds being fired and rushed the injured to GTB Hospital.
Efforts to uncover the motive are underway as investigators consider gang feuds or personal disputes as possible causes. Authorities have strengthened security in the area while urging residents to aid in the ongoing investigation.
